Nashik: Temperature Drops To 8°C In Niphad As Cold Intensifies Across Maharashtra | Representative

Nashik: The intensity of the cold has increased across Maharashtra. In Niphad, located in Nashik district, the minimum temperature has dropped to 8°C, bringing an intense chill to the area and leaving residents shivering.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Niphad taluka has dropped significantly. In Nashik city, the minimum temperature has settled around 14°C. While the sun remains warm during the day, biting cold is being felt at night and during the early morning hours.

Cold conditions have intensified across North Maharashtra over the past few days. In grape-growing regions like Niphad, the sudden drop in temperature has prompted farmers and residents to take extra precautions. Tea stalls are witnessing larger crowds in the mornings, and people have begun wearing warm clothing.

Meteorological experts suggest that the minimum temperature may drop further over the next few days. Citizens have been advised to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the cold.