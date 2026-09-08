Pune: Santosh Pandit Remanded To 14-Day MCR In Kothrud Case; Probe Underway | Sourced

Pune: Santosh Pandit, an accused in a case registered at the Kothrud Police Station, has been remanded to 14 days of Magistrate Custody Remand (MCR) by the court. The remand will remain in effect until September 21, police said.

Senior Police Inspector Arun Ghodke of Kothrud Police Station confirmed the development and said that the investigation into the case is currently underway.

According to police, Pandit was produced before the court following his arrest in connection with the case. After hearing the matter, the court granted 14 days of MCR, allowing the investigating team to continue its probe while the accused remains in judicial custody.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and are collecting evidence and recording statements as part of the investigation. The investigating team is also working to establish the sequence of events and ascertain the exact circumstances of the alleged offence.

Speaking about the latest development, Ghodke said, “Fourteen days of MCR has been granted in the case till September 21. The matter is under investigation.”

Further details regarding the allegations against Pandit and the findings of the investigation are expected to emerge as the probe progresses. Police said further action will be taken based on the evidence gathered during the investigation.