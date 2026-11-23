Pune Accident: Couple Killed After MSRTC Electric Bus Rams Two-Wheeler On Jejuri-Morgaon Road; Driver Taken Into Custody |

Pune: A 35-year-old man and his 32-year-old wife were killed on the spot after an electric Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus rammed their two-wheeler near Maulinagar on the Jejuri-Morgaon Road on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Popat Nazirkar (35) and his wife Reshma Mahendra Nazirkar (32), residents of Khair Vasti in Nazare village, Purandar taluka. The couple was travelling from Nazare towards Jejuri when the accident occurred around 7.45 am in front of an Indian Oil petrol pump at Maulinagar.

According to the police, a Pune-Baramati non-stop electric ST bus travelling from Jejuri towards Morgaon collided head-on with their two-wheeler. The impact was so severe that the couple and their vehicle were dragged for nearly 20 to 25 feet. Both sustained severe injuries to their heads and limbs and died at the spot.

Police have registered a case against the bus driver, identified as Anil Jivaji Adsul (25), a resident of Itkur village in Kalamb taluka of Dharashiv district. The complaint alleges that he drove the bus at high speed and negligently, ignored traffic regulations and attempted to overtake another vehicle by entering the opposite lane, resulting in the fatal collision.

The complaint was lodged at Jejuri Police Station by Chimaji Nazirkar, the deceased man's brother. Police have taken the bus driver into custody.

The couple is survived by their 10-year-old son and six-year-old daughter. The incident has left the family and residents of the area in deep grief.

Further investigation is being conducted by Sub-Inspector Shriram Palve under the guidance of Jejuri Police Inspector Ravindra Patil.

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