Bomb Threat To Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert; Khalistan National Army Mentioned In Email | Representative image

Pune: Popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert in Mumbai has allegedly been threatened with a bomb attack in an email sent in the name of the Khalistan National Army, triggering concern among security agencies.

Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert Scheduled For November 27 At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

The concert is scheduled to take place on November 27 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. The threatening message reportedly mentioned Dosanjh by name and warned that the event would be targeted with a bomb attack.

The threat came to light after Pune's District and Sessions Court received a bomb threat email on Monday (November 23). The message reportedly referred to Dosanjh's Mumbai concert, prompting authorities to take the matter seriously and alert security agencies.

The development has raised concerns as Dosanjh's concerts generally attract large crowds from across the country. Security agencies are understood to be examining the threat and taking necessary precautions ahead of the scheduled event.

Bomb Threat Email to Pune Court

Meanwhile, the Pune District and Sessions Court premises also received a bomb threat email on Monday, triggering a security alert.

The information was immediately conveyed to the Principal District and Sessions Judge (PDJ) through email. Following the threat, the Pune Bar Association president and its executive committee issued an urgent appeal asking lawyers, association members, litigants and other visitors to vacate the court premises without panic and move to a safe location.

The association also urged everyone present on the premises to strictly follow instructions issued by the police and security agencies.

The repeated bomb threats have raised security concerns, with authorities taking the messages seriously and initiating necessary precautionary measures.

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