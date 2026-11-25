Pune Accident: 3 College Students Killed, 2 Seriously Injured As Speeding Truck Rams Into Bus Stop Near Bopdev Ghat | Representational Image

Pune: Three college students were killed and two others seriously injured after a speeding truck carrying DJ equipment rammed into a group of students waiting at a bus stop near Trinity College of Engineering and Research in Yevalewadi, near Bopdev Ghat, on Wednesday afternoon.

Truck Collides With Car

The accident occurred around 1.34 pm near Garwa Hotel. According to preliminary information, the truck was descending the steep slope of Bopdev Ghat when it first collided with a Hyundai car. The driver subsequently lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and rammed into students waiting at the bus stop.

The impact was severe, leaving several students trapped under the vehicle. Three students died in the accident, while two others sustained serious injuries. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Deceased And Injured Identified

The deceased have been identified in local media reports as Siddhesh Raje, Vishal Dangde and Mohini Chaudhary. The injured students have been identified as Shweta Talekar and Soham Ghangale.

Senior Police Inspector Maruti Patil of Yevalewadi police station said the truck was descending from Bopdev Ghat when it hit a car before crashing into the students. Police have arrested the truck driver, identified as 22-year-old Pratik Maruti Chavan, a resident of Malshiras in Purandar taluka. He was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for a medical examination.

CCTV footage of the accident has also surfaced, showing the truck skidding off the road and hitting students standing at the bus stop. The footage shows students attempting to run away as the vehicle approaches, but several are caught in its path.

The incident triggered panic in the area, with local residents rushing to help the injured. Yewalewadi police have launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances leading to the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that excessive speed may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

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