PMC Orders Staff Not To Remove Shop Name-Boards During anti-Encroachment Drives |

Pune: In a significant decision aimed at preventing inconvenience to shopkeepers during anti-encroachment drives, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed its officials not to remove shop nameboards fixed to the walls of commercial establishments while carrying out encroachment removal operations.

PMC Issues Official Circular

The PMC’s Licence and Sky Sign Department issued an official circular on November 25, instructing officials to restrict action to unauthorised encroachments in the front and side margins of shops. The decision follows complaints that, during the ongoing large-scale joint anti-encroachment drives across the city, officials were removing shop signboards instead of taking action against actual encroachments.

According to the circular, issued under the directions of the Municipal Commissioner, shop nameboards should not be removed during anti-encroachment operations. Instead, the concerned teams have been instructed to identify and remove unauthorised structures and encroachments occupying the front and side margins of commercial establishments.

Illegal Footpath Signboards to Face Action

However, the directive does not provide blanket protection to all types of signboards or advertisements. The PMC has clarified that unauthorised signboards installed on footpaths or within footpath areas, along with other encroachments, will continue to face action in accordance with the existing rules and regulations.

The circular specifically instructs Assistant Commissioners, encroachment inspectors, sky sign inspectors and employees of the enforcement squads to strictly follow the revised directions. Officials have been asked to ensure that shop nameboards, including boards fixed to the walls of establishments, are not removed during the drive.

The civic administration has also directed all concerned departments to implement the circular with immediate effect and ensure that there are no violations of the instructions.

Ganesh Bidkar’s Demand Leads to Decision

The decision comes following a demand raised by PMC House Leader Ganesh Bidkar, who had sought clarity in the anti-encroachment drive and demanded that action should be limited to illegal encroachments rather than shop identity boards.

With the new instructions, the civic body has drawn a distinction between legitimate shop nameboards and unauthorised structures or advertisements occupying public spaces.

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