Pune: Absconding Accused In Egg Stall Owner Attack Arrested After 6 Months | Sourced

Pune: The Crime Branch Unit 2 of Pune Police has arrested an accused who had been absconding for six months in an attempted murder case involving an egg stall owner.

The accused has been identified as Rajsingh Yuvrajsingh Juni (28), a resident of Patil Estate on the Mumbai-Pune Road in Shivajinagar. He was on the run since the attack and was arrested after police received a tip-off.

According to police, the incident took place on September 20, 2025. The victim, Aba Radhakishan Sarode (39), lives in Gultekdi. He had recently shut his scrap business and started an egg bhurji stall at the same location.

A day before the attack, a dispute broke out over payment for food between Sarode and a group of men. The argument escalated. On the night of the incident, the accused confronted Sarode again.

Police said one of the accused threatened that Sarode should not be spared. The group then assaulted him and attacked him multiple times with a sharp weapon in an attempt to kill him. Sarode suffered serious injuries.

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Case Registered, Accused Nabbed

Following the incident, Swargate Police registered a case of attempt to murder against several accused, including Bhaktisingh Dudhane, Shaktisingh Dudhane, Govindsingh Tak, Akashsingh Dudhane, Bobby, Raj, Jaggi, and Rajsingh Juni.

While other accused were identified earlier, Juni had managed to evade arrest for months. Acting on fresh information, crime branch officials laid a trap in the Patil Estate area and arrested him.

After confirming his role in the crime, the accused was handed over to the Swargate Police for further investigation and legal action.