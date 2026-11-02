Pune: Aaditya Thackeray Writes To CM Devendra Fadnavis Ahead Of Metro Inauguration, Flags Contaminated Water In Hinjawadi | File

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking urgent action on contaminated drinking water and civic infrastructure problems in Hinjawadi ahead of the inauguration of Pune Metro Line 3 on Nov 3.

In a letter dated Oct 31, Thackeray raised concerns over pollution in the Mula River, which he said was the primary source of drinking water for several residential townships in the Hinjawadi-Maan-Marunji area.

He claimed that residents were receiving contaminated water and warned that the situation posed serious health concerns, particularly for children and senior citizens.

Thackeray demanded that the government set up a sewage treatment plant (STP) of adequate capacity to prevent untreated sewage from entering the river. He also sought regular water-quality testing and a permanent monitoring system to ensure that untreated sewage is not discharged into the Mula.

The letter comes amid repeated complaints from residents of Blue Ridge Township, Mahalunge Township and other housing complexes about the quality of water supplied to their homes.

The issue has also drawn the attention of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

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Residents Complain of Contaminated Mula River Water

In his letter, Thackeray specifically mentioned Blue Ridge Township, Mahalunge Township, Park Connect CHS, Park Astra CHS, Federation of Kohinoor Coral CHS and Fusion Towers Building A Co-operative Housing Society Limited.

He cited an estimated population of around 25,000 each in Blue Ridge and Mahalunge townships and said several residential complexes depended on the Mula River for drinking water.

Residents of these areas have recently complained about yellow, muddy and foul-smelling water. Reports have also highlighted concerns over red-coloured worms found in the water supplied to some households.

The pollution issue has been linked to the discharge of untreated sewage into the Mula River. In a report published on Oct 28, a senior MPCB official acknowledged gaps in sewage treatment infrastructure in several villages along the river. The board has issued notices to multiple agencies, including the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), gram panchayats and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), over pollution concerns.

The Mula River pollution issue is also being heard by the NGT's Western Zone Bench in Pune. In an order dated July 10, 2026, the tribunal recorded findings that untreated domestic wastewater and sewage were polluting the river. It also sought remedial action timelines from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and PMRDA.

Seeks Better Roads, Garbage Collection and Traffic Management

Apart from the water pollution issue, Thackeray raised concerns over the poor condition of roads in Hinjawadi. He demanded asphalting and resurfacing of roads, along with repairs and improvements to roads under the Metro corridor.

He also sought an effective garbage collection system covering housing societies, townships and commercial establishments across the area.

On traffic management, Thackeray called for the deployment of adequate traffic police personnel at major congestion points. He also demanded additional manpower for Hinjawadi to manage the growing traffic pressure.

The demands come amid continuing complaints about potholes, congestion, inadequate civic infrastructure and the difficulties faced by thousands of people travelling to the Hinjawadi IT Park every day.

Letter Comes Ahead of Nov 3 Metro Inauguration

Thackeray's letter comes just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Pune Metro Line 3 virtually on Nov 3. Passenger services on the 23.2-km corridor connecting Maan in Hinjawadi with Shivajinagar are scheduled to begin on Nov 4.

Thackeray had also visited Hinjawadi on Oct 25 and inspected the Mula River following complaints about contaminated water. The latest letter follows his visit and seeks direct intervention from the Chief Minister.

He has urged Fadnavis to direct the departments concerned to take immediate steps to address the area's water pollution, road conditions, garbage management and traffic problems.

The Chief Minister's response to the letter was not immediately available.