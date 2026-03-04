Pune: 9th Annual Blood Donation Camp Held In Memory Of Rasiklal Dhariwal In Pune | Sourced

Pune: Continuing its tradition of social service, the R. M. Dhariwal Foundation organised the 9th annual blood donation camp on the birth anniversary of the late Rasiklal Dhariwal. The camp witnessed an overwhelming response and was conducted in an enthusiastic atmosphere.

A total of around 350 donors voluntarily donated blood, demonstrating strong social responsibility and community participation. A notable highlight of the camp was the collection of five units of rare negative blood group, which is extremely valuable during emergency medical situations.

The camp was supported by blood banks from K.E.M. Hospital, Poona Hospital, and Inlaks Hospital, along with the blood collection van of the R. M. Dhariwal Foundation. Marathi actor Siddharth Jadhav attended the event as a special guest.

Prominent personalities, including industrialists Popatlal Oswal, Pradeep Rathi, and Akash Rathi (Chairman of Latur Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd), visited the camp to show their support. Notably, Akash Rathi personally donated blood, encouraging others to participate in the initiative.

Officials from the law enforcement system also appreciated the social initiative by attending the event. Sagar Kavade (DCP Headquarters), Vijaykumar Doke (Senior PI, Koregaon Park), and Kailas Gaikwad (Deputy Secretary, Revenue Department) were present. Importantly, Senior PI Vijaykumar Doke also donated blood, setting an inspiring example of civic responsibility.

As part of its ongoing social development initiatives, the foundation distributed financial support to organisations including Hare Krishna Mission Pune, RMD School & College Ranjangaon, Sadhu Vaswani Mission, Siddhatishay Kshetra Kundal, and Shri Adinath Digambar Jain Temple Walhe.

Additionally, 150 native saplings of six feet in height were distributed free of cost, and a special documentary showcasing the tree transplantation project conceptualised by Janhavi Dhariwal Balan was screened at the venue.

The blood donation camp, organised with the mission of saving lives and promoting public health, strengthened the spirit of unity, service, and social responsibility in the community. Foundation President Janhavi Dhariwal Balan and Vice President Shobha Dhariwal expressed their commitment to expand this initiative further in the coming years.