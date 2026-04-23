Pune: 9,066 Students Awarded Degrees At Bharati Vidyapeeth’s 27th Convocation Ceremony | Sourced

Tradition and modernity are not opposing forces in the healthcare sector; rather, they complement each other in a meaningful way. When integrated thoughtfully, they can lead to a transformative revolution in medicine, stated Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

He delivered this inspiring address during the 27th convocation ceremony of Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University). On this distinguished occasion, Sudha Murty was conferred the honorary D.Litt. degree.

The ceremony was attended by eminent dignitaries, including Chancellor Prof Dr Shivajirao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Vivek Saoji, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, Executive Director (Health Sciences) Dr Asmita Jagtap, Registrar G Jayakumar, Controller of Examinations Dr Anthony Rose, along with deans of various faculties and members of the Board of Management.

A total of 9,066 students were awarded degrees, including 140 PhD scholars. In recognition of academic excellence, 27 students were honoured with gold medals.

Addressing the graduates, Jadhav remarked, “When we help others succeed, we pave our own path to success. Collective achievement through sharing knowledge and resources benefits all. Clear goals require perseverance, strong willpower, effective time management, quality education, respect for elders, social responsibility, innovative thinking, and self-confidence, these are essential for success.”

He further emphasised, “Students are filled with energy, ambition, and determination. When guided by proper education, this energy translates into meaningful achievement. No task should ever be considered insignificant. There is no substitute for sincere and sustained effort.”

Following the conferment of the honorary degree, Sudha Murty addressed the gathering through an audio-visual message. She stated, “Completion of education marks the beginning of a new journey in life. One must face failure with courage and rise again with determination. Honest effort always leads to success. The youth possess the power to transform society. Accept what cannot be changed and strive to change what can be.”

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Vishwajeet Kadam highlighted that Bharati Vidyapeeth continues to progress steadily along the visionary path laid down by Patangrao Kadam. Today, it stands among the leading educational institutions in India.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vivek Saoji presented a comprehensive report on the university’s progress. He noted that the institution has established academic collaborations with over 200 national and international organisations. During the current year, the university secured research funding exceeding ₹28 crore from reputed agencies.

The citation for the honorary D.Litt. degree awarded to Sudha Murty was read by Anita Patil. The programme was compered by Prof Rajendra Utturkar and Dr Jyoti Mandlik.