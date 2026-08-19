Pune: 8 Booked For Assaulting Tourists At Sinhagad Over Bermuda Shorts, Action Taken | File Image

Pune: Pune Rural Police have registered a case against eight people for allegedly assaulting tourists at Sinhagad Fort after confronting them over their clothes and taking photographs near the Tanaji Malusare memorial. The incident took place around 2 pm on Sunday, when the fort saw a large crowd of tourists due to the holiday and monsoon season.

According to the complaint, Avadhut Pandurang Patil, 39, a resident of Dhayari, had visited Sinhagad with his wife, son, a friend, and the friend's wife and daughter. The group was allegedly confronted by seven to eight young men and women associated with the Samast Hindu Bandhav Army (SHB Army).

Bermuda Shorts Triggers Assault…

The group allegedly questioned the tourists about wearing Bermuda shorts and taking photographs near the samadhi site. They also allegedly asked them whether they had no understanding of Hindu culture. According to police, the confrontation turned violent. The accused allegedly assaulted Patil, other members of his group and some other tourists with their hands and a plastic stick.

The incident reportedly began after objections were raised over the clothes worn by tourists, including an 8-year-old girl who was wearing Bermuda shorts. Other tourists were also allegedly questioned over wearing shorts and sleeveless clothes. Patil later approached the police and lodged a complaint. Based on his complaint, Haveli Police Station registered on Sunday itself.

The accused have been booked under Sections 115(2), 118(1), 189(2), 191(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The eight accused include Sanket Sanjay Patil, originally from Mandul Kole in Satara district, and seven others.

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Action Taken…

Police said notices under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were issued to the accused. Since August 16 was a Sunday, Haveli Police had deployed personnel at Sinhagad for bandobast due to the expected high tourist footfall. Patil initially reported the incident to Assistant Police Inspector Sunita Chavare and officers posted at the parking area security detachment.

Police said the officers handled the situation and instructed the youths involved in the alleged assault to report to the police station. After Patil's complaint was recorded, legal action was initiated against the accused. The case is being investigated by Head Constable Ajit Bhujbal of Haveli Police Station.

The action was taken under the guidance of Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Shubhamkumar and Haveli Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sunilkumar Pujari.

The incident has drawn attention to alleged moral policing at the popular tourist site, where visitors have faced objections over their clothing. Police have said further investigation is underway.