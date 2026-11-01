Pune: 79-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling Under Rear Wheels Of Moving Electric Bus | Representational Image

Pune: A 79-year-old woman died after she fell under the rear wheels of an electric bus while trying to board it in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Hadapsar area around noon on October 29.

The deceased, identified as Kamalabai Dadu Londhe, was travelling to Saswad to visit a temple.

The electric bus, operated from the Bhekrai Nagar depot, was heading from Hadapsar Gadital towards Saswad when Londhe tried to board it through the rear door while it was moving. She lost her balance and her feet came under the rear wheels of the bus, Hadapsar police station sub-inspector Raghavendra Salgar told PTI.

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The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

The Hadapsar police on Saturday registered a case against the bus driver under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The driver underwent a medical examination, which confirmed that he had not consumed alcohol. He has been served a notice to appear before the police for investigation, the official said.

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