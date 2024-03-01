Pune: 6 Conmen Pose As GST Officials, Rob Store In Market Yard

Representative Photo |

Police booked six conmen for allegedly robbing a shop in Market Yard by impersonating officials from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed with the Market Yard Police.

According to the complaint, the six conmen entered a shop at Bhusar Market in Market Yard, posing as GST officers. They claimed to be conducting transaction checks and began recording on their mobile phones. After intimidating the trader, they stole ₹20,000 in cash from the shop's cash box.

Authorities have confiscated CCTV footage for investigation, with Assistant Police Inspector Chavan leading the case.