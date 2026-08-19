Pune: 5–6 Vehicles Collide Near Navale Bridge, Auto-Rickshaw Driver Seriously Injured | AI Representational

Pune: A major accident involving five to six vehicles was reported near Navale Bridge on Wednesday. The crash took place on the stretch from Katraj towards Navale Bridge and caused heavy traffic congestion in the area.

An auto-rickshaw was badly damaged in the collision. Its driver suffered serious injuries and was given medical assistance. Rescue teams and local authorities reached the spot after the accident and began clearing the damaged vehicles from the road.

The collision affected traffic movement on the busy stretch for some time. Further details about the injured driver and the exact cause of the crash are awaited.

The latest accident has once again brought attention to the safety concerns around Navale Bridge. The stretch has been identified as an accident-prone black spot, and several serious crashes have been reported here over the years. In November 2025, a container truck lost control on the slope and hit multiple vehicles, killing eight people and injuring several others.

Official data has also highlighted the scale of the problem. The Navale Bridge stretch has a steep gradient and heavy traffic, which have been among the factors linked to repeated crashes. Authorities have introduced measures such as speed restrictions, rumble strips, warning signs and increased monitoring. Despite these steps, accidents continue to occur, keeping road safety at Navale Bridge a major concern.