 Pune: 50-Year-Old Daily Wage Worker Dies By Suicide In Broad Daylight
Pune: 50-Year-Old Daily Wage Worker Dies By Suicide In Broad Daylight

According to the Police, the deceased has been identified as Bhaskar Lokhnade (50) resident of Dhankawadi. Lokhande usually depends on daily wages in the area. After the death of her wife, he mostly used to stay outside his home.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 50-Year-Old Daily Wage Worker Dies By Suicide In Broad Daylight

Pune: A shocking incident of suicide came to light from the Sahakar Nagar jurisdiction, where a 50-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself from a three-wheeler tempo. The incident took place in broad daylight on Monday at Dhankawadi. 

On the day of the incident, he carried an oil can, put it on the ground and with a small cloth, he tightened his throat and ended his life.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Vithhal Pawar, Senior Police Inspector of Sahakar Nagar Police Station, said, “Lokhande has two sons and a daughter. However, he mostly stayed outdoors and depended upon daily wages for survival. The exact cause behind the suicide has not been cleared yet. But it has been confirmed that it is a suicide, not murder. Lokhande ended his life in broad daylight around 2.30 pm. We have detained the CCTV footage from the area.” 

The body has been sent for the postmortem, and an accidental case has been filed in the police station. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation.

