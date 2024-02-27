Pune: 4,200 Polling Stations To Have Webcasting Facility For Enhanced Vigilance - Here's All You Need To Know | File Photo

To ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and to prevent any irregularities during voting, the Election Commission has taken decisive steps by implementing webcasting facilities in 4,200 polling stations across Pune district. This move aims to maintain vigilance and transparency during the voting process.

Previously, the option of webcasting was available only in highly sensitive polling booths. However, with the recent increase in the number of voters, the administration has ramped up the number of polling booths equipped with webcasting facilities to maintain vigilance and transparency.

The webcasting feature will not only enable real-time monitoring of polling stations but also serve as a deterrent against any fraudulent activities or attempts to influence the voting process.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Minal Kalaskar, Deputy District Election Officer, Pune, said, "The decision has been taken to conduct fair and smooth elections across the city."

Earlier, Chief Electoral Officer Shrikant Deshpande announced that all polling stations will now feature display boards containing information regarding the wealth and criminal cases of contesting candidates. This initiative aims to raise awareness among voters for making informed decisions during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Deshpande mentioned that the data, available on the Election Commission website, will be publicly displayed outside each polling station.

Voters in Pune district

Male - 42,44,314

Female - 38,82,010

Transgender - 695

Total - 81,27,019

(according to list published on January 23)