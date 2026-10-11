Pune: 35-Year-Old Hadapsar Resident Dies During Rajgad Trek Despite Rescue Efforts | AI

Pune: A trek to Rajgad Fort ended in tragedy on Saturday, the 10th of October, after a 35-year-old man from Hadapsar collapsed while climbing the historic fort. Despite efforts by residents, government staff and fellow tourists to rescue him, he could not be saved. Police said the incident took place around 2 pm in Velhe taluka.

The man, identified as Jijñesh Sadashiv Khandalkar, was visiting the fort with two friends from Pune. He was climbing along the Pal Budruk route when he reportedly felt dizzy and lost consciousness.

People at the spot immediately came forward to help. Archaeological Department employees Vishal Pilaware and Deepak Pilaware, along with residents Shankar Rasal, Akash Jadhav and Lahu Kharat, MSEDCL personnel and other tourists, helped carry him down the fort on a stretcher.

Khandalkar was taken to the rural hospital in Velhe, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Dr Shivaji Kurankar confirmed that he could not be revived.

Khandalkar originally belonged to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and was living in Bhekrai Nagar, Hadapsar, Pune. His relatives later took his body to Sassoon General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Velhe police station in-charge Kishor Shewate confirmed the incident. The exact cause of death has not yet been established, and further details are awaited.