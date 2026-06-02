Pune: 26-Year-Old Man Found Dead At Lodge In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Nigdi, Police Probe Underway

Two Teen Boys Die By Suicide In Muzaffarnagar; Class 11 Failure Linked In One Case, Probe On In Second | File pic

Pune: A 26-year-old man was found dead at a lodge in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Nigdi area on Monday afternoon, prompting police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The deceased has been identified as Yash Kadam (26), a resident of Nigdi.

According to police officials, Kadam had checked into a lodge in the area earlier in the day. Information about the incident was received by the police at around 3 pm, following which a team from Nigdi Police Station rushed to the spot and began preliminary enquiries.

Dead Before Treatment…

Kadam was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention. However, doctors examined him and declared him dead before treatment could be administered. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination, and authorities are awaiting the medical report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

During the initial investigation, police learned that a female friend was present with Kadam at the lodge before the incident. Investigators are recording statements and gathering details to establish the sequence of events leading up to his death.

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Case Registered, Investigation Underway…

Police sources said they have also received information suggesting that an argument may have taken place between the two shortly before the incident. However, officials have clarified that the details are still being verified and no conclusions have been drawn at this stage.

The Nigdi Police have registered the case and are examining all available evidence, including witness statements and lodge records. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death.