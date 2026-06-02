Pune: 23-Year-Old Woman Suffers Spinal Fracture After ST Bus Hits Speed Breaker; Driver Booked For Negligence

ST Bus | Photo: Twitter Image

Pune: A 23-year-old woman sustained a serious spinal injury after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus allegedly hit a speed breaker at high speed near Khadki Railway Station on the old Pune-Mumbai Highway. A case has been registered against the bus driver for negligent driving.

According to police, the incident took place on the night of May 27 when the woman, a resident of Hadapsar, was travelling in the rear seat of the bus. As the bus crossed a speed breaker, she was reportedly thrown up due to the impact and suffered a severe injury to her spine.

The complainant alleged that the driver was operating the bus carelessly and failed to slow down while approaching the speed breaker. She sustained a spinal fracture in the incident.

Based on her complaint, Khadki Police have registered a case against the driver, identified as Roshan Tanaji Khairnar (36), a resident of Wakhari in Nashik district. The offence has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and examining whether negligence on the part of the driver led to the woman's injuries.