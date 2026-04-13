Pune: 23-Year-Old Killed As Tempo Violating Ban Rams Moped In Hinjawadi | File Pic (Representational Image)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 23-year-old man was killed after a tempo allegedly operating during restricted hours hit his moped in Hinjawadi on Saturday evening.

The accident took place around 6:30 pm near the Bharat Petrol Pump on Maan Road, raising fresh concerns over repeated road mishaps in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Yash Kumbhare. Police said the tempo driver, Dilip Madhukar Wakchaure, has been arrested following a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Ravindra Pandurang Kumbhare, a resident of Nagpur.

According to the police, Yash was travelling on his moped when the accused entered the stretch with a Tata Tempo despite a ban on heavy vehicles during that time. Officials said the driver violated traffic department orders and was driving in a rash and negligent manner.

The tempo allegedly rammed into Yash’s vehicle with force, causing severe injuries. He died due to the impact. The moped was also badly damaged in the crash.

Police have registered a case and are probing the exact sequence of events. They are also examining whether there was a lapse in the enforcement of traffic restrictions in the area.

The incident has once again highlighted safety concerns in Hinjawadi, where accidents involving heavy vehicles have been reported frequently. Further investigation is underway.