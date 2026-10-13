Pune: 22-Year-Old Woman Killed, Another Seriously Injured As Two-Wheeler Crashes Into Parked Container Truck | Representational Image

Pune: A 22-year-old woman was killed and another sustained serious injuries after their two-wheeler rammed into an improperly parked 18-wheeler container truck near the Katraj tunnel in the Jambhulwadi area along the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway in Pune. The accident took place on Sunday (Oct 11) afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Sakshi Amol Sawant (22), while the injured woman has been identified as Renuka Kamble (22), who is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, the container truck, allegedly driven by Yogesh Nagnath Satpute (35), had been parked negligently near the third lane of the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway. The driver reportedly failed to place any warning signs or safety markers to alert approaching motorists. He had also not arranged for a cleaner to assist in alerting other road users.

A two-wheeler approaching from behind crashed into the stationary container truck. Sawant, who was riding the two-wheeler, died in the accident, while Kamble, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries.

Senior Police Inspector Sharad Zine of Ambegaon Police Station confirmed the accident.

According to police, the container truck had been parked improperly along the highway. A notice has been issued to the driver in connection with the incident.

A case has been registered at Ambegaon Police Station, and further investigation is underway.