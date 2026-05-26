Pune: 22-Year-Old Drowns In Panshet Canal After Friends Fail To Rescue Him

Pune: 22-Year-Old Drowns In Panshet Canal, Friends Fail To Rescue Him | Sourced

Pune: A 22-year-old youth from Kondhwa Khurd died after drowning in the canal near Panshet Dam while visiting the tourist spot with his friends on Monday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Ankush Manoj Chaudhary, a resident of Ishapal Society, Lane No. 1, Malik Nagar, Kondhwa Khurd.

According to police information, Ankush and his friends Satyam Santosh Jha, Abhishek Pandey, Adarsh Pandey, Gaurav Prajapati and Dev Bharti had gone to the Panshet area for tourism on Monday. Around 3 pm, the group reached the canal near the dam.

Police said Ankush, along with Adarsh and Dev, entered the canal water for swimming. However, Ankush reportedly did not know how to swim properly and was unaware of the depth of the water and the presence of a deep pit inside the canal. Within moments, he started drowning after losing control in the water.

His friends immediately tried to rescue him, but the strong water flow in the canal swept him away into deeper water. Their efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

After receiving information about the incident, staff from the Panshet police outpost, dam security guards, and the disaster management team rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. Ankush’s body was later recovered from the water.

A case has been registered at Velhe Police Station, and further investigation is being carried out by Police Constable Pankaj Moghe.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for visitors to remain cautious around water bodies and unfamiliar tourist areas. Authorities have urged tourists to avoid entering deep or unsafe water zones without proper knowledge of the area.