Pune: 201 Cheque Bounce Cases Settled In Special Lok Adalat; Claims Worth ₹5.66 Crore Resolved | Sourced

Pune: A Special Lok Adalat for cases filed under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, resulted in the amicable settlement of 201 cheque bounce cases at the Pune District Court.

The Lok Adalat was organised as per the directions of the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority, Mumbai, under the guidance of Principal District and Sessions Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Chairman A. T. Wankhede.

A total of 15 Lok Adalat benches were constituted for the special drive. Of the 3,742 pending cases taken up for hearing, 201 were settled through mutual consent.

The total claim amount involved in the settled cases was ₹5,66,86,463. The disputes were resolved through settlements amounting to ₹5,75,31,680.

The DLSA said judicial officers, Lok Adalat panel members, advocates, court staff and its own officers and employees contributed to the successful conduct of the Special Lok Adalat.

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Revati R. Deshpande, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, appealed to litigants to take advantage of the next Special Lok Adalat for cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2026.