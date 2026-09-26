Pune: 20-Year-Old Dies After Falling Under Tractor During Ganesh Immersion Procession In Ghorpadi | Sourced

Pune: A 20-year-old man died after falling under the wheels of a tractor-trolley in Ghorpadi on Friday evening. The incident took place around 4 pm near Kalubai Chowk, leaving him critically injured.

The deceased has been identified as Vighnesh Santosh Pawar, 20, a resident of Adinath Society in Ramtekdi, Pune. According to preliminary information shared by police, Pawar was running behind a tractor-trolley that was returning after the Ganesh immersion procession.

Police said Pawar allegedly attempted to climb onto the trolley while the tractor was moving. During the attempt, he lost his balance and fell on the road. One of the wheels of the tractor-trolley then ran over his head, causing severe injuries.

People present at the spot rushed to help Pawar and took him to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

Police are verifying the exact sequence of events leading to the accident.

Senior Police Inspector Pandit Rajitwad said the preliminary investigation indicates that Pawar was running behind the moving tractor and attempted to board it when he fell under the wheels.

Police said further legal action will be taken after the postmortem examination and completion of the investigation.