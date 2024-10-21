Pune: 2 Fergusson College Students Drown In Khamboli Dam In Mulshi | Representative image

Two post-graduate students from Pune's Fergusson College drowned in a reservoir about 40 km from the city on Sunday while on a picnic with friends, police said.

Ojas Anand Kathapurkar and Raj Sambhaji Patil, both 22, lost their lives in the Khamboli dam in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district, they said.

A senior official from Paud police station said that a group of students ventured into the dam around 10.30am.

"After some time, Kathapurkar and Patil started drowning. Their friends raised an alarm and called the police after the duo sank," the official said.

A team from the fire department of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) also reached the spot. By then, locals had recovered the bodies of the two students, the official added.