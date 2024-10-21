 Pune: 2 Fergusson College Students Drown In Khamboli Dam In Mulshi
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 2 Fergusson College Students Drown In Khamboli Dam In Mulshi

Pune: 2 Fergusson College Students Drown In Khamboli Dam In Mulshi

A senior official from Paud police station said that a group of students ventured into the dam around 10.30am

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Pune: 2 Fergusson College Students Drown In Khamboli Dam In Mulshi | Representative image

Two post-graduate students from Pune's Fergusson College drowned in a reservoir about 40 km from the city on Sunday while on a picnic with friends, police said.

Ojas Anand Kathapurkar and Raj Sambhaji Patil, both 22, lost their lives in the Khamboli dam in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district, they said.

A senior official from Paud police station said that a group of students ventured into the dam around 10.30am.

Read Also
Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out At Mandai Metro Station At Midnight; No Casualties Reported
article-image

"After some time, Kathapurkar and Patil started drowning. Their friends raised an alarm and called the police after the duo sank," the official said.

FPJ Shorts
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Cuts Deal For ₹1,000 Crore Deal For 50% Stake With Serum Institute's Adar Poonawala
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Cuts Deal For ₹1,000 Crore Deal For 50% Stake With Serum Institute's Adar Poonawala
J&K: NIA Team Lead To Visit Gagangir Terror Attack Site In Ganderbal District
J&K: NIA Team Lead To Visit Gagangir Terror Attack Site In Ganderbal District
Employee Sends Photo Of Their Butt After Boss Demands Proof For 'Sick Leave'
Employee Sends Photo Of Their Butt After Boss Demands Proof For 'Sick Leave'
OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!
OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!

A team from the fire department of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) also reached the spot. By then, locals had recovered the bodies of the two students, the official added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 2 Fergusson College Students Drown In Khamboli Dam In Mulshi

Pune: 2 Fergusson College Students Drown In Khamboli Dam In Mulshi

Pune: Leopard Kills 7-Year-Old Uttar Pradesh Boy Who Wandered Into Shirur Farm After Parents’...

Pune: Leopard Kills 7-Year-Old Uttar Pradesh Boy Who Wandered Into Shirur Farm After Parents’...

Pune Crime: 4 Held For Stealing Mobile Phones At Music Concert In Kharadi; 14 Devices Seized

Pune Crime: 4 Held For Stealing Mobile Phones At Music Concert In Kharadi; 14 Devices Seized

Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out At Mandai Metro Station At Midnight; No Casualties Reported

Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out At Mandai Metro Station At Midnight; No Casualties Reported

Maharashtra: Drunk Tourists From Pune Kill Homestay Owner's Sister In Harihareshwar After Being...

Maharashtra: Drunk Tourists From Pune Kill Homestay Owner's Sister In Harihareshwar After Being...