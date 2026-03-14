Pune: 2 Dummy Candidates Booked For Impersonation In Army Cook Recruitment Exam

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Pune: Two dummy candidates who allegedly appeared in the written examination for the post of Cook in the Army by impersonating other candidates have been booked by the police from the Vishrantwadi jurisdiction in the city.

The complaint was lodged by Kamlu Umakant Narayanasa from the Border Roads Organisation’s General Reserve Engineer Force. Based on his complaint, police registered a case against Sahil Karansingh (23), a resident of Thua village in Alewa taluka of Jind district in Haryana, and Shiva Rajkumar (23), a resident of Uravar village in Sheshaganj taluka of Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on March 12 between 6 am and 10.30 am at the GREF Centre of the BRO located in Bhairavnagar on Dhanori Road in Pune. According to police, a written examination was being conducted for the post of MSW Cook (Class III) at the GREF Centre. A total of 766 candidates had appeared for the exam that day. Candidates were verified through biometric checks and identity verification before being allowed to enter the examination rooms.

Recruiting Battalion Commander P. Arvind was checking the identity documents of the candidates before seating them in the examination hall. During verification, he noticed that some candidates had appeared as dummy candidates. Upon questioning them, it was revealed that Sahil Karansingh had appeared as a dummy candidate in place of an applicant from Dumarkha Khurd in Jind district of Haryana. Similarly, Shiva Rajkumar had appeared in the exam in place of a candidate named Pramod Kumar.

Further inquiry revealed that Shiva Rajkumar had also appeared in the same MSW Cook examination on March 10 as a dummy candidate in the name of Rajiv Ashok Kumar Yadav (20), a resident of Uravar in Sirsa Ganj taluka of Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said both accused were taken into custody and handed over to the Vishrantwadi police for further action. Police Sub-Inspector Lakhe is investigating the case.