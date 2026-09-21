Pune: 2 Arrested For Using Woman’s Documents To Buy ₹83,000 Mobile Phone | Sourced

Pune: Khadki police have arrested two men for allegedly obtaining a woman’s Aadhaar card, PAN card and bank passbook details on the pretext of arranging a two-wheeler loan for her son and using the documents to purchase a mobile phone worth ₹83,000 in her name.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Yash Pramod Pagare (20), a resident of Bopodi, and Altaf Hazrat Mujawar (26), a resident of Yerawada. A case was registered following a complaint by Jaya Arvind Adsul (37), a resident of Khadki.

According to police, the incident took place from June 4, 2026, and continued until the complaint was filed. Adsul works at the bungalow of an Army officer and wanted to arrange a loan to purchase a two-wheeler for her son.

Pagare, who had previously worked for a finance company and was familiar with vehicle loans, allegedly offered to arrange the loan. He asked Adsul to send soft copies of her Aadhaar card, PAN card and bank passbook through WhatsApp.

Police said Pagare subsequently handed over the documents to Mujawar. The latter allegedly used the documents to purchase a mobile phone worth ₹83,000 in Adsul’s name.

Adsul later learnt about the transaction and confronted Mujawar. Police said he allegedly offered to pay her ₹40,000 and took the mobile phone back, but neither returned the phone nor paid the promised amount.

Khadki police arrested both suspects and produced them before a court, which remanded them to police custody until Sep 21 for further investigation.