Pune: 19-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Molested At NCP Candidate’s Campaign Office In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Father-Son Duo Booked

MIDC Bhosari Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly molested after two men barged into the campaign office of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Jitendra Nanaware in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The incident took place in the Mahatma Phule Nagar area on Thursday (1st January). Following the victim’s complaint, the MIDC Bhosari Police Station has registered a case against a father-and-son duo.

Police said that the accused have been identified as Sikandar Pandharilal Yadav (38) and Pandharilal Hansraj Yadav (60), both residents of Mahatma Phule Nagar.

According to police reports, the accused arrived at the office on Thursday afternoon. They reportedly began hurling insults and using obscene language toward the young woman present in the office. The abuses included gender-demeaning words, says the complaint received by the MIDC Bhosari Police. This has led to allegations of molestation. Based on the victim’s statement, the MIDC Bhosari Police have booked the duo and initiated a further investigation into the matter.

NCP candidate Jitendra Nanaware commented on the situation. It was his office in which this incident took place. He said, “This incident is a result of political animosity. The accused are associated with a specific political party and forcibly entered the office to engage in obscene abuse. A formal complaint has been filed by the young woman, and the law will take its course.”

NCP Leader’s Brother Caught Distributing Money

In a separate major incident in the same area, as the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections approach, the police caught Sagar Borate, the brother of NCP candidate Vasant Borate, red-handed while allegedly distributing money to voters in Ward No. 2.

Acting on a tip-off that cash was being distributed in the vicinity of Swaraj Residency in Moshi, the police conducted a swift raid. Authorities intercepted the individuals involved and took them into custody along with their vehicle. It is reported that the police seized a significant amount of cash and boxes of liquor during the operation. An investigation is ongoing as authorities look into the scale of the distribution and potential violations of the election code of conduct. The Free Press Journal tried to reach out to Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Jamdar, in charge of the MIDC Bhosari Police Station, but he was not available for comment.