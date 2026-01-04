 Pune: 19-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Molested At NCP Candidate’s Campaign Office In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Father-Son Duo Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 19-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Molested At NCP Candidate’s Campaign Office In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Father-Son Duo Booked

Pune: 19-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Molested At NCP Candidate’s Campaign Office In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Father-Son Duo Booked

Police said that the accused have been identified as Sikandar Pandharilal Yadav (38) and Pandharilal Hansraj Yadav (60), both residents of Mahatma Phule Nagar

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
MIDC Bhosari Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly molested after two men barged into the campaign office of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Jitendra Nanaware in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The incident took place in the Mahatma Phule Nagar area on Thursday (1st January). Following the victim’s complaint, the MIDC Bhosari Police Station has registered a case against a father-and-son duo.

Police said that the accused have been identified as Sikandar Pandharilal Yadav (38) and Pandharilal Hansraj Yadav (60), both residents of Mahatma Phule Nagar.

According to police reports, the accused arrived at the office on Thursday afternoon. They reportedly began hurling insults and using obscene language toward the young woman present in the office. The abuses included gender-demeaning words, says the complaint received by the MIDC Bhosari Police. This has led to allegations of molestation. Based on the victim’s statement, the MIDC Bhosari Police have booked the duo and initiated a further investigation into the matter.

Read Also
IPL 2026: Pune To Host Games After Rajasthan Royals, RCB Visit Gahunje Stadium, MCA Await BCCI...
article-image

NCP candidate Jitendra Nanaware commented on the situation. It was his office in which this incident took place. He said, “This incident is a result of political animosity. The accused are associated with a specific political party and forcibly entered the office to engage in obscene abuse. A formal complaint has been filed by the young woman, and the law will take its course.”

FPJ Shorts
Pune Police Register FIR Against NCP Candidate Over Businessman’s Alleged Suicide Citing Extortion And Harassment
Pune Police Register FIR Against NCP Candidate Over Businessman’s Alleged Suicide Citing Extortion And Harassment
'You Reach A Spiritual Place': Genelia Deshmukh Opens Up About Her Vegan Journey, Says 'I'm Still Not Perfect, Learning Everyday'
'You Reach A Spiritual Place': Genelia Deshmukh Opens Up About Her Vegan Journey, Says 'I'm Still Not Perfect, Learning Everyday'
Maharashtra FDA Seizes Banned Tobacco And Hookah Products Worth Over ₹31 Crore In Pune, Multiple Raids Conducted
Maharashtra FDA Seizes Banned Tobacco And Hookah Products Worth Over ₹31 Crore In Pune, Multiple Raids Conducted
'Screenshot Le Lo': Arshdeep Singh Hilariously Respond To Fan Asking For Selfie After Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Goes Viral | VIDEO
'Screenshot Le Lo': Arshdeep Singh Hilariously Respond To Fan Asking For Selfie After Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Goes Viral | VIDEO

NCP Leader’s Brother Caught Distributing Money

In a separate major incident in the same area, as the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections approach, the police caught Sagar Borate, the brother of NCP candidate Vasant Borate, red-handed while allegedly distributing money to voters in Ward No. 2.

Acting on a tip-off that cash was being distributed in the vicinity of Swaraj Residency in Moshi, the police conducted a swift raid. Authorities intercepted the individuals involved and took them into custody along with their vehicle. It is reported that the police seized a significant amount of cash and boxes of liquor during the operation. An investigation is ongoing as authorities look into the scale of the distribution and potential violations of the election code of conduct. The Free Press Journal tried to reach out to Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Jamdar, in charge of the MIDC Bhosari Police Station, but he was not available for comment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Police Register FIR Against NCP Candidate Over Businessman’s Alleged Suicide Citing Extortion...

Pune Police Register FIR Against NCP Candidate Over Businessman’s Alleged Suicide Citing Extortion...

Maharashtra FDA Seizes Banned Tobacco And Hookah Products Worth Over ₹31 Crore In Pune, Multiple...

Maharashtra FDA Seizes Banned Tobacco And Hookah Products Worth Over ₹31 Crore In Pune, Multiple...

Nanded: Internal Party Rifts Are Longstanding Political Trend, Says BJP Spokesperson Madhav Bhandari

Nanded: Internal Party Rifts Are Longstanding Political Trend, Says BJP Spokesperson Madhav Bhandari

All Departments Must Work In Coordination For Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan: Nanded ZP CEO Meghana...

All Departments Must Work In Coordination For Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan: Nanded ZP CEO Meghana...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Election Observer Ashwin Mudgal Commends Kham River Rejuvenation...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Election Observer Ashwin Mudgal Commends Kham River Rejuvenation...