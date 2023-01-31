Pune: 19 patients, staff of private hospital evacuated after fire in adjacent scrap yard | ANI

Pune: As many as 19 patients of a private hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad area were evacuated after fire broke out in a scrap yard near the institution. No one was injured in the blaze, said officials.

A fire official said that the fire broke out at 2 am at the scrap yard of used tyres in the Kasarwadi area of the Pimpri Chinchwad township.

"As the fire was close to the Max Neuro Hospital and there were chances that it may be affected by the blaze, all 19 patients were evacuated from there and shifted to a nearby hospital," said the fire brigade official from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the fire oddicials had initially taken defensive mode for hospital until 19 patients and staff members were evacuated. The cooling operation was taken once the fire was doused by 5 am to prevent secondary fires.

Fourteen fire vehicles were pressed into action to douse the fire.

The IE report said that of the 19 patients, 12 were shifted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital and three to Aditya Birla hospital. The report also stated that four patients were sent home.

With agency inputs

