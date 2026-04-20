Pune: 16-Year-Old NDA Student Ends Life After Theft Allegation, Institute Officials Booked | Representational Image

Pune: A 16-year-old student preparing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exam died by suicide at a coaching institute hostel in the Handewadi area of Hadapsar after being accused of stealing money. Police have registered a case against the institute’s director, executive officer, and hostel supervisor.

The case was filed at Phursungi Police Station following a complaint by the boy’s father. Police said the student, originally from Beed district, was studying in Class 11 and staying in the institute’s hostel on Handewadi Road.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on 10th November 2025. The student was accused by a fellow hostel inmate of stealing Rs 3,500.

After the allegation, hostel staff reportedly told him that he would be expelled from the institute. His father stated that the boy became deeply distressed and depressed after this.

The student later died by suicide in his hostel room. His family has alleged that the institute authorities failed to handle the situation responsibly. They claim that no counselling was provided to the boy despite his condition. They also alleged that the institute failed to inform the parents of the incident in a timely manner.

Police said the case was initially recorded as an accidental death (ADR). However, after the father’s complaint, an offence has now been registered against the institute officials for alleged negligence.

Police Sub-Inspector Shambhuraj Jadhav is leading the investigation. Further inquiry is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and the role of the institute staff.