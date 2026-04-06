Nashik Shock: 21-Year-Old Ends Life Allegedly Due To Father’s Illicit Relationship | Sourced

Nashik: A shocking incident has taken place in Karambel Kanashi village of Kalwan taluka where a 21-year-old youth committed suicide due to illicit relations of his father. The deceased Sachin Hemraj Chavan (21) was disturbed due to regular quarrels with his father. He committed suicide by hanging himself. In this case, a case of abetment of suicide has been registered against his father at Abhona police station and also against the concerned woman.

According to the information received, Hemraj Chavan, father of deceased Sachin Chavan, was having illicit relations with a woman for the last few months. Due to this, there would be constant fights, beatings and quarrels in the house. The father would try to bring that woman home. Due to this, there would be constant arguments between Sachin and his brothers and sisters. Due to continuous mental and physical trauma, Sachin committed suicide on Sunday, April 5.

Sachin’s brother Shubham Hemraj Chavan (aged 19) has filed a complaint against his father and the concerned woman at Abhona Police Station. Police sub-inspector DB Shirole is Investigating the case. Abhona police station has registered a case under Indian Judicial Code section 108 (inducing suicide). Police has started investigation of both the accused and have informed that they will arrest soon.