Pune: 134 Litres Of Coconut-Chocolate Ice Cream Offered To Dagdusheth Ganpati

134 Litres Of Coconut-Chocolate Ice Cream Offered To Dagdusheth Ganpati | Sourced

Pune: A special offering of 134 litres of coconut-flavoured ice cream was made to the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati to mark the 134th year of the Ganesh festival. The offering was prepared and presented by Pune-based Kiga Ice Cream and later distributed as prasad among devotees.

The ice cream was prepared using 134 litres of fresh milk, fresh grated coconut and pieces of tender coconut, with a chocolate filling at the centre. The offering was made as part of an initiative being conducted for the sixth consecutive year.

Kiga Ice Cream has been making such special ice cream offerings to Dagdusheth Ganpati for several years, with the quantity and flavour being changed for the occasion. In 2025, the ice cream maker had offered 133 litres of orange-flavoured ice cream to mark the 133rd year of the Ganesh festival. In 2023, it had offered 131 litres of tender-coconut ice cream to the deity.

Kiga Ice Cream director, Ganesh Gosavi said the special coconut-flavoured ice cream was prepared specifically as an offering to the deity. “A large quantity of fresh grated coconut and small pieces of tender coconut were used, giving the ice cream a natural coconut flavour and freshness,” he said.

Director Kiran Salunkhe said the ice cream was shaped like a half coconut shell and had a chocolate filling at the centre. He said, “134 litres of milk were used and the preparation process took nearly two days. The ice cream was kept at around minus 22 degrees Celsius in a deep freezer to maintain its shape, texture and quality.”

The special preparation was subsequently offered to Lord Ganesha and distributed among devotees as prasad. The initiative has become a recurring feature of the Ganesh festival, with Kiga Ice Cream preparing special offerings linked to the number of years of the Dagdusheth Ganpati festival.