 Pune: ₹12.99 Lakh Seized in Hadapsar Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Ankit Shukla Updated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
In a third major seizure of cash ahead of the assembly polls in Pune, a a team from the Election Commission checking vehicles near the Grape Research Center at Manjari Budruk on Solapur Road in Hadapsar Assembly Constituency, Pune, seized ₹12,99,500 in a Hyundai Creta.

This cash was seized by the Static Surveillance Team (SST) in Hadapsar.

When questioned about the cash, Isam Wasiullah Waliullah Khan, the occupant of the vehicle, claimed it was from his scrap business but failed to provide any supporting documentation.

Consequently, a detailed panchnama was conducted, a case was registered, and the amount was handed over to officials from the Income Tax Department. A Police Sub-Inspector from the Hadapsar Police Station stated that further investigation is underway.

This is third major action in district. With just weeks to go before the Maharashtra assembly polls, a team from the Election Commission also confiscated ₹22.90 lakh from a trader in Pune. This cash was seized by the Static Surveillance Team (SST) in Hadapsar on October 22, prompting authorities to notify the Income Tax Department for further investigation. This followed a significant seizure of ₹5 crore by Pune Rural Police from a car at the Khed Shivapur toll during a nakabandi conducted on the evening of October 22.

In response to these incidents, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) expressed concerns about transparency ahead of the elections. Aaditya Thackeray commented, "It is clear that if it is someone from the ruling party, then no one will ever know. We have already said that if the Election Commission is neutral, then it will be known; if it is not, then everyone will start making the same conjectures."

Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 assembly constituencies to be held on November 23. In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress won 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena secured 63, and Congress won 42 seats.

