Pune: 108 Ambulance Service Treats 1,798 Devotees During Ganeshotsav, 167 Referred To Hospitals |

Pune: The 108 Ambulance Service provided round-the-clock emergency medical assistance to devotees during Ganeshotsav 2026, with 23 ambulances deployed across Pune city and five Ashtavinayak pilgrimage centres in the district.

Of the 23 ambulances, 18 were stationed at strategic locations across Pune city, while five were deployed at the Ashtavinayak temples in Theur, Morgaon, Lenyadri, Ozar and Ranjangaon. One ambulance was stationed at each temple and remained operational throughout the festival.

Around 57-58 personnel, including 26 doctors, 26 drivers and other operational staff, were deployed to provide timely medical assistance during the festival.

Between September 14 and 26, the service provided on-site medical treatment to 1,798 devotees. Of these, 167 patients were referred to hospitals for further medical attention and advanced treatment.

The emergency teams attended to various medical conditions during the festival, including falls, fatigue, dizziness, breathing difficulties, dehydration, alcohol-related conditions, chest pain and cardiac arrests. Doctors and emergency medical personnel provided immediate treatment at the spot and arranged hospital referrals wherever necessary.

Large numbers of devotees visited Pune during Ganeshotsav, while the five Ashtavinayak temples in the district also witnessed pilgrim footfall. The deployment of dedicated ambulances and medical personnel helped provide first-line emergency care at crowded locations.

The round-the-clock deployment highlighted the need for advance medical preparedness and emergency response services during large-scale religious gatherings, ensuring that devotees could receive immediate medical assistance when required.