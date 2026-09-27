Nashik: 10 Talukas Included Among 265 Under Trigger-1 Drought Alert, Relief Measures Announced | AI Generated Representational Image

Nashik: Ten talukas in Nashik district are among 265 talukas across Maharashtra where drought conditions have been identified based on rainfall deficiency and other drought-related indicators during the Kharif 2026 season. The State Government has implemented ‘Trigger-1 (First Alert)’ in these areas under the Drought Management Code, 2016, and announced various relief measures and concessions.

The Nashik talukas on the list are Malegaon, Baglan, Kalwan, Nandgaon, Surgana, Igatpuri, Peth, Sinnar, Yeola, and Deola.

The State Government’s Relief and Rehabilitation Department issued a Government Resolution in this regard on September 25, 2026. The decision was based on rainfall deficiency recorded from June until the present, along with other relevant indicators. A report submitted by the Agriculture Commissioner identified drought conditions in 265 talukas across the state.

Panchnamas, Crop Surveys To Begin

The Government has directed District Collectors to immediately initiate panchnamas and crop condition surveys in all 265 talukas where Trigger-1 has been implemented.

Photographs showing the condition of crops, along with GPS coordinates, will be collected during the surveys. A report on the crop situation will subsequently be submitted to the State Government through the Agriculture Commissioner.

Relief Measures For Farmers, Residents

The Government has announced several special measures and concessions for the affected areas. These include concessions in land revenue, restructuring of crop loans, deferment of recovery of agriculture-related loans and concessions on electricity bills for agricultural pumps.

Electricity bills for agricultural pumps with a capacity of up to 7.5 horsepower have already been waived, while concessions for pumps with higher capacities will continue as per the applicable provisions.

Other measures include exemption from examination fees for school and college students and relaxation of norms for works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to facilitate maximum employment opportunities.

The Government has also directed the administration to provide water tankers wherever necessary. Electricity connections to agricultural pumps in villages officially declared to be facing water scarcity will not be disconnected.

Arrangements will also be made to ensure adequate foodgrains for farmers dependent on agriculture and agricultural labourers, along with sufficient fodder for livestock.

Focus On Water Conservation, Supply

In view of the drought-like situation, the administration has been instructed to undertake water conservation works and make arrangements for drinking water for people and water for livestock, in accordance with earlier government directives.

The concerned authorities have been asked to accord priority to these measures while assessing the possibility of water scarcity in the affected areas.

Crop Loss Compensation To Be Decided Separately

The Government Resolution states that financial assistance for crop losses suffered by farmers in the affected talukas will be announced through a separate Government Resolution after completion of the prescribed procedure.

With 10 talukas from Nashik district included among the areas where Trigger-1 has been implemented, eligible farmers and residents will be entitled to the applicable relief measures and concessions under the Government decision, said Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan.