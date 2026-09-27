Nashik: 2.49 Lakh Ganesh Idols Collected Under NMC’s Eco-Friendly Immersion Drive |

Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Corporation’s initiative to promote eco-friendly immersion of Ganesh idols and prevent pollution of water bodies received a strong response from citizens this year, with 2.49 lakh idols collected from across the city during the Ganesh festival.

Instead of immersing the idols directly in rivers, lakes and other water bodies, many citizens handed them over at collection centres and artificial immersion facilities arranged by the civic body.

The municipal administration arranged idol collection and immersion well ahead of the festival. Collection centres, artificial immersion tanks and separate facilities for nirmalya, including flowers and other religious offerings, were set up at several locations across the city.

The initiative aimed to reduce the environmental impact of idol immersion and prevent pollution of rivers and other water sources. The civic body also conducted awareness campaigns and appealed to citizens to use the alternative immersion facilities.

Special emphasis was placed on preventing the immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, which do not dissolve easily in water and can leave residue in riverbeds and other water bodies. Chemicals present in paints and decorative materials used on idols can also affect water quality. The idols collected at various centres are being handled separately and will be disposed of through prescribed procedures.

The civic body also focused on collecting nirmalya generated during the festival. Special collection points and nirmalya kalash were provided at several locations to ensure that flowers, garlands, durva and other puja-related material were not dumped into rivers. The collected nirmalya is being processed separately and disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.

Every year, the immersion of a large number of Ganesh idols puts pressure on the Godavari and other water bodies in Nashik. Large-scale idol immersion and the accumulation of nirmalya pose challenges to maintaining the cleanliness of the river and its surroundings.

Against this backdrop, the civic body gave special attention to idol collection centres this year. The availability of facilities at various locations also helped reduce crowds at riverbanks and the amount of waste generated at traditional immersion points.

Municipal officers, sanitation workers, volunteers, social organisations and citizens participated in the initiative. Arrangements were also made for crowd management, sanitation, nirmalya collection and idol collection at various immersion locations. The cooperation extended by citizens contributed to the collection of 2.49 lakh Ganesh idols.

Following the conclusion of the festival, the municipal corporation has undertaken cleaning operations at immersion sites and along the riverbanks. The authorities are focusing on the proper disposal of collected idols, removal of waste from immersion points and separate processing of nirmalya.

Citizens have also been urged to continue supporting the eco-friendly Ganesh festival initiative by opting for clay or other environmentally friendly idols and using the collection and immersion facilities provided by the municipal corporation.

Important step towards protecting the Godavari

The Godavari is an important part of Nashik’s identity, and reducing the environmental impact of Ganesh idol immersion remains a major civic challenge. The collection of 2.49 lakh idols reflects significant public participation in the eco-friendly immersion initiative. Continued efforts to expand such facilities could help further reduce direct immersion of idols and religious waste in the river.