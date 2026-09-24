Nashik: NMC Acquires 8.75 Acres Of Reserved Land Through TDR Policy | AI

Nashik: Since adopting the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) policy, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has acquired approximately 35,000 square metres of reserved land, equivalent to 8.75 acres. The land can be utilised for developing hospitals, parks, playgrounds, vegetable markets and other civic amenities.

Several plots are reserved for public use under the development plan. Acquiring these lands typically requires payment of cash compensation to owners. However, due to a lack of sufficient funds, the Municipal Corporation was often unable to acquire reserved plots within the stipulated timeframe, raising the risk of reservations lapsing.

To overcome this challenge, the Municipal Corporation opted for TDR instead of cash compensation. Landowners hand over reserved land to the Corporation and receive Development Rights (TDR) in exchange. This approach has reduced the need for the Corporation to raise large amounts of funds.

In February 2026, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri took a decision to boost the demand for TDR. It was made mandatory to use a combination of 50% premium FSI and 50% TDR while availing additional FSI. The decision increased TDR usage and facilitated the acquisition of reserved land.

The impact of the policy is now becoming evident, with approximately 35,000 square metres of land coming into the Corporation’s possession. However, while the land is now available, the actual construction of hospitals, parks or playgrounds will require separate planning, funding and effective implementation.

Although the TDR policy helps secure land for public amenities, putting the land to actual use remains a challenge for the next phase.