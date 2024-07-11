Pune: 1,076 Caught Drunk Driving In First Week Of July |

Pune City Traffic Police launched a special drive on July 1. During this drive, action has been taken against 4,522 individuals for traffic violations such as driving under the influence of alcohol, rash driving, triple seating, fancy number plates, heavy vehicles on prohibited roads, and wrong-side driving. Of the 4,522 actions, 1,076 were against those driving under the influence.

The special drive comes in response to multiple fatal accidents involving drunk driving and hit-and-run cases in Pune recently.

The police stated that since January this year, they have sought to suspend the licenses of 1,700 drivers caught driving in an inebriated state.

As part of the procedure, persons caught with a higher-than-permissible limit of alcohol in breathalyser tests are booked and prosecuted in a designated court for punitive action. Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act pertains to driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs.

According to police data, between January 1 and June 30 this year, Pune has recorded a total of 767 accidents. Of these, 175 accidents resulted in fatalities. Additionally, 33 of the 767 accidents involved drivers who were under the influence of alcohol.