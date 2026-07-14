Pune: 10 MSRTC Staff Suspended For Reporting To Duty Drunk; 4 Drivers Face Dismissal | Representative Image

The Pune Division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has initiated stringent disciplinary action against drivers and conductors found reporting for duty under the influence of alcohol. Between October 2025 and May 2026, a total of 10 employees, including seven drivers and three conductors, were suspended.

The action was taken as part of the MSRTC's efforts to ensure passenger safety and maintain strict discipline among operating staff. MSRTC officials said driving or reporting for duty while under the influence of alcohol will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

In addition to the suspensions, departmental inquiries have been initiated against all the employees concerned. Four drivers involved in serious cases have also been issued show-cause notices proposing their dismissal from service, while disciplinary proceedings are underway against the remaining six employees.

Kamlesh Dhanrale, Divisional Traffic Officer, said indiscipline in services directly affecting passengers' lives would not be tolerated. He added that strict action is being taken against employees who report for duty after consuming alcohol in accordance with MSRTC rules, and similar enforcement drives will continue to ensure safe and reliable public transport services.