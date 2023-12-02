Punawale Residents To Stage 'Ghanta Naad Andolan' Against PCMC’s Proposed Garbage Depot | @pcmchsgsociety

In objection to the proposed solid waste management project by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Punawale, residents are organising a 'Ghanta Naad Andolan' on Sunday, December 3 at 10am. As per the posters, the protest is to "awaken the administration".

Last month, the Pimpri Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation (PCHSF) issued a legal notice to PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh regarding the proposed solid waste management project. The notice was prompted by the civic body's moves to acquire land in Punawale for the garbage depot.

In the legal notice to Singh, the PCHSF highlighted that the project was first proposed in 2008 when the area was less developed. Over the years, Punawale has seen a surge in housing projects, educational institutions, and hospitals. With a population of over one lakh and its close proximity to the Hinjewadi IT Park, Punawale has become an attractive residential area. However, situating the proposed project near multiple buildings and housing societies poses significant health risks to residents. Additionally, concerns about environmental damage arise due to the project's proximity to the forest.

Consequently, the PCHSF urged the PCMC to identify an alternative site, farther away from residential areas, and reconsider the plans for the Punawale project.

Previously, the Punawale residents staged a silent protest and organised a bike rally to express their dissent. In response, Chinchwad MLA Ashwini Jagtap pledged to look into the issue and advocate for the concerns of residents.