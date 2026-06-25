Pulse Polio Drive To Cover Over 92,000 Children In Nanded On June 28

Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) Building | File Photo

Nanded: The Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) has set a target of administering polio drops to 92,845 children below the age of five during the National Pulse Polio Immunisation Campaign on June 28.

Preparations for the campaign were reviewed at a meeting of the NWCMC City Task Force Committee held on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Kavita Santosh Muley and Municipal Commissioner Dr Maheshkumar Doiphode.

Officials said 285 polio booths, 63 special transit teams, 180 house-to-house teams and 13 mobile teams will be deployed for the campaign. On the first day, children will receive polio drops at designated booths. In the following days, health workers, Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers will visit homes to vaccinate children who were missed during the booth campaign.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the Stop Diarrhoea Campaign. Under the Diarrhoea Control Fortnight, ASHA workers will distribute ORS packets and zinc tablets to families with children under five years of age.

Officials said special focus will be given to slum areas, construction sites, high-risk localities and settlements of migrant workers. ORS-Zinc corners will be established at all urban health centres and hospitals. A public awareness campaign on safe drinking water, sanitation and hand-washing will also be conducted.

Mayor Muley and Commissioner Dr Doiphode appealed to parents to ensure that every child below the age of five receives polio drops on June 28 and urged citizens to support the diarrhoea control campaign.

Additional Commissioner Nilesh Sunkewar, Health Department officials and members of the City Task Force Committee attended the meeting.