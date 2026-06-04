Complete HPV, Polio & BCG Vaccination Targets On Time: CSN Collector Vinay Gauda | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Vinay Gauda G C has directed officials to ensure that all eligible children in the district receive the required vaccinations and that awareness about immunisation reaches every parent.

Speaking at a meeting of the District Vaccination Task Force Committee at the Collectorate on Wednesday, Gauda said the administration must achieve its targets for HPV, polio, BCG and other vaccines within the stipulated time.

He expressed concern over the low coverage of HPV vaccination in the district and instructed all departments to work together to improve the numbers. He said awareness should be created among parents through schools so that more girls receive the vaccine.

Gauda noted that vaccination coverage remains low in Vaijapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Soyegaon and Sillod talukas. He directed officials to launch special vaccination drives in these areas to improve the immunisation rate.

He also reviewed preparations for the upcoming polio vaccination campaign under the 'Polio-Free India' initiative and instructed officials to ensure its effective implementation across the district.

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The collector said departments such as education, health and anganwadi services, along with NSS volunteers and social organisations, should work in coordination to increase vaccination coverage. He stressed the need to focus on bus stands, railway stations, rural areas, labour settlements and other locations where children may miss routine vaccinations.

Gauda also directed officials to ensure adequate supply of ORS packets, zinc tablets and other essential medicines in rural areas to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases during the monsoon.

Zilla Parishad Additional CEO Vasudev Solunke, District Health Officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, Civil Surgeon Dr Kamlakar Mudkhedkar, District Programme Officer Mangal Panchal, Social Welfare Officer B G Arwat, IMA President Dr Anupam Takalkar, Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Dr Ujjawal Bhamre, Education Officer Ashwini Latkar, medical officers from various talukas and representatives of social organisations attended the meeting.