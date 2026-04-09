Massive HPV Vaccination Drive Conducted Across Indore District |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large-scale Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign was carried out across Indore district as part of a nationwide initiative to combat cervical cancer.

The drive was conducted under the leadership of collector Shivam Verma and guided by district panchayat ceo Siddharth Jain, with joint efforts from the health, education, women and child development, and rural development departments.

More than 300 vaccination sessions were organised across the district, including around 150 in rural areas and over 150 in urban locations. The sessions covered 98 government and 139 private schools, as well as various health institutions. A total of 3,577 adolescent girls were vaccinated during the drive.

Over 300 vaccinators and nearly 1,000 personnel, including doctors, officials, ASHA workers, and field supervisors, actively contributed to the successful execution of the drive. Officials continuously monitored the sessions, while Jain also visited several schools to interact with students and raise awareness.

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Health experts highlighted that cervical cancer, largely caused by HPV infection, is the second most common cancer among women in India. The HPV vaccine, including Cervarix and Gardasil, is proven safe and effective and plays a crucial role in prevention.