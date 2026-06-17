PSI & Constable Suspended Over ZP School Teacher's Death In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A police sub-inspector (PSI) and a constable have been suspended in connection with the death of a Zilla Parishad (ZP) school teacher in Ellora, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Prakash Jadhav ordered the suspension of PSI Eknath Vishwanath Nagargoje and police constable Valmik Bange after a departmental inquiry found them guilty in the case.

The deceased, Suresh Rupchand Borse (51), a resident of Kaushik Galli in Ellora, died on June 11 after he was allegedly assaulted.

Based on a complaint filed by his wife, Anita Borse (47), Khuldabad Police registered a case. In her complaint, she alleged that her husband died after he was severely beaten by PSI Nagargoje and constable Bange.

Following the allegations, SP Jadhav directed officials to conduct a detailed inquiry. Based on the findings, both police personnel were placed under suspension on Tuesday.

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Sources said PSI Nagargoje was also named as an accused in the case based on statements recorded from Borse's family members. He was subsequently arrested and is currently in the custody of the local crime branch in Khuldabad.

Further investigation is underway.