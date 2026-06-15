Deceased Teacher’s Death Investigation Under Scanner In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Crime (Representative Image)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The investigation into the death of Zilla Parishad (ZP) school teacher Suresh Borse has come under scrutiny, with questions being raised over the delay in action against police personnel allegedly present during the incident.

Police have seized two vehicles that were allegedly used during the assault on Borse. One of the vehicles, bearing registration number MH-20-GQ-2193, had the word “Police” written on it, while the other was a Scorpio SUV without a registration number.

The incident gained widespread attention after a video of the alleged assault went viral on social media. The video reportedly shows the vehicles used in the incident, and the presence of a police officer can allegedly be seen in the footage. Despite this, no action has been taken so far, leading to criticism of the investigation.

Allegations have been made that PSI Nagargoje and Police Constable Bange were present at the spot during the incident. It is also alleged that Borse was forcibly pushed into a vehicle. When his daughter attempted to intervene, the persons involved allegedly identified themselves as police personnel and threatened family members.

Meanwhile, police have seized two mobile phones belonging to Borse’s family members on which videos of the incident were reportedly recorded. The devices have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Aparajita Agnihotri and other senior officers took custody of the mobile phones on Sunday and sent them for forensic analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.

Further inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Borse’s death is underway.