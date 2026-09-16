Protesters Detained Outside Murlidhar Mohol’s Pune Residence As CM Devendra Fadnavis Was Inside | Video Screengrab

Pune: Maratha community activists were detained by police after raising slogans outside Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol’s residence in Pune on Wednesday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was inside the residence when the protest took place.

Police moved in soon after the activists began raising slogans and detained them outside the residence. The incident comes amid the ongoing Maratha reservation agitation led by Manoj Jarange, who is currently heading towards Mumbai.

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Protest comes amid quota agitation

Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike over the Maratha reservation issue. He has also begun his proposed march towards Mumbai, seeking action on his demands, including OBC reservation benefits for eligible Marathas with Kunbi genealogical links.

The agitation has intensified as Jarange’s supporters prepare to move towards Mumbai. Mumbai Police have denied permission for an indefinite protest at Azad Maidan, citing law-and-order, crowd-management and traffic concerns.

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The Pune protest is significant as Fadnavis has been closely involved in discussions over Jarange’s demands. Fadnavis said earlier that the government had accepted and acted on 12 of Jarange’s 13 demands, while the remaining demand faces a legal hurdle.

According to local media reports, Jarange’s proposed route is expected to pass through Hadapsar in Pune on September 18, before the march continues towards Khopoli and Mumbai.