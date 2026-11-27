Protest In Beed Over Death Threats To Local Journalist By Husband Of Municipal Councillor | Representative image (AI-generated)

Beed: Protests erupted in the Bashirgunj area here on Thursday over alleged death threats issued to a local weekly newspaper editor for publishing a report against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Vijaysinh Pandit.

Social activists and journalists staged a demonstration at Bashirgunj Chowk, demanding a thorough probe and strict legal action against the accused. The protest was led by Dr Ganesh Dhawale.

Following the demonstration, a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister and Beed Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and MLA Vijaysinh Pandit was submitted through the District Collector.

Protesters raised slogans condemning the alleged intimidation of the press and urged Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar and MLA Pandit to take immediate cognisance of the matter.

According to the memorandum, the controversy stems from a report published on November 18, 2026, in the weekly newspaper Pratah Vichar by editor Shaikh Kashef. The article questioned the priorities of local representatives, asking why MLA Vijaysinh Pandit had time to watch a cricket match but was absent from a protest march seeking justice for sugarcane labourer Arif Shaikh.

Around 7 pm on the day the report was published, Shaikh Bilal Shaikh Manzoor, husband of a woman councillor from Ward No. 17, allegedly called editor Shaikh Kashef on his mobile phone. Enraged over the critical coverage of the MLA, the accused allegedly abused the editor in filthy language and threatened to kill him by running him over with a truck.

The memorandum further alleged that during the call, the accused used derogatory language against the Beed media fraternity as a whole, claiming that local journalists "lack the courage" to write against him.

Terming the incident a direct assault on freedom of expression and the fourth pillar of democracy, Dr Dhawale demanded that the administration verify the call recordings and available evidence to initiate stringent legal action, alongside providing police protection to the threatened editor. Protesters also urged MLA Vijaysinh Pandit to publicly reprimand the councillor's husband for issuing threats in his name.

Editor Shaikh Kashef, Shaikh Yunus, Sarfaraz Pathan, Mubin Shaikh, Ramnath Khod, Mauli Shinde, Shaikh Danish, Shaikh Imran, Ramdhan Jamale, Hanuman Ghodke, D.G. Tandale, Dr Sanjay Tandale and Pravin Anerao were prominent among those present.