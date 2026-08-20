Protecting Children's Childhood Is Collective Responsibility: Ayushmann Khurrana In Jalna | Instagram/ayushmannk

Jalna: “Safeguarding the childhood of every child around us is a collective responsibility of society, and society should contribute towards this cause,” said renowned actor and UNICEF National Ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana, while praising an initiative in Jalna district under which villagers and relatives have taken responsibility for the children of migrant workers.

Khurrana visited a local school in Chandai Tepli village in Jalna district on Wednesday. He interacted with students, their relatives, villagers and UNICEF’s 'Balmitras' (child friends). He later spoke about the initiative in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. UNICEF India Deputy Representative Jasper Moller, Jasmine Chaudhary, Sarpanch Shankar Asaram and others were present.

The initiative has been implemented in 258 villages of Jalna district since 2014 with UNICEF support. UNICEF launched the programme to ensure that children of parents who migrate for work do not have to migrate with them and to prevent migration from adversely affecting their health, education, and overall well-being.

Under the initiative, the children of migrant parents are cared for through family-based alternative arrangements supervised by relatives, grandparents or trusted community members. The approach has helped curb school dropout rates among these children and ensure their well-being.

Success in Halting Migration of 5,800 Children

Under the UNICEF initiative, the proportion of children living in family-based alternative care arrangements has steadily risen to 60.23% in Jalna district. As of 2026, 649 youth volunteers are active across six talukas. Under the leadership of the District Collector and the State Migration Committee of the Maharashtra Government’s Women and Child Development Department, the programme has been expanded to an additional 198 villages. In 2024-25, more than 5,800 children stayed with grandparents or relatives when their parents migrated for seasonal work.

Khurrana said migration driven by seasonal or financial hardships is not a voluntary choice but a harsh reality for many families. No child should have to lose their childhood due to circumstances beyond their control. UNICEF’s programme not only provides a safe home but also nurtures relationships, builds self-confidence among children and offers them hope for a bright future.

UNICEF India’s Jasper Moller said UNICEF was delighted to support the Jalna district administration in providing children with a safe and enriching environment.

Khurrana and Moller also met the Jalna District Collector and appreciated the impact of the programme on children and their families.