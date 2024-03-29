Private Finance Company Agent Killed By Friends At Party In Aurangabad: Minor Among Arrestees | Representational pic Image

A recovery agent of a private finance company, Chetan Sanjay Giri (23, Chikalthana), was killed by his four friends at a party held in a hotel in the Chikalthana area in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The police have arrested all four accused, but the fourth accused is a minor and will turn 18 in three months, said the police. Meanwhile, the minor accused confessed that Chetan first beat his friends and then attacked him, prompting him to stab Chetan with a knife.

Chetan was partying with his friends Amol Tathe (31), Navnath Dahihande (Chikalthana), Pawan Misal, and a minor boy on Tuesday midnight. A quarrel ensued after drinks over a land deal, escalating into a violent clash. The accused then stabbed Chetan in the stomach, leading to his death.

Chetan was stabbed around 2am on Tuesday, but the police received the information around 4.30am. Hence, the police suspect that the accused deliberately delayed informing them and did not take Chetan to the hospital. All four accused have been arrested, and the police are further investigating the case.

The minor accused fled to his native village in Parbhani after the murder, but he was not found when the police went there. He was arrested on Thursday afternoon in the Panchakki area. He confessed that he was in Selu city on Wednesday and returned to the city in the evening.