 Private Finance Company Agent Killed By Friends At Party In Aurangabad: Minor Among Arrestees
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePrivate Finance Company Agent Killed By Friends At Party In Aurangabad: Minor Among Arrestees

Private Finance Company Agent Killed By Friends At Party In Aurangabad: Minor Among Arrestees

The police have arrested all four accused, but the fourth accused is a minor and will turn 18 in three months, said the police.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Private Finance Company Agent Killed By Friends At Party In Aurangabad: Minor Among Arrestees | Representational pic Image

A recovery agent of a private finance company, Chetan Sanjay Giri (23, Chikalthana), was killed by his four friends at a party held in a hotel in the Chikalthana area in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The police have arrested all four accused, but the fourth accused is a minor and will turn 18 in three months, said the police. Meanwhile, the minor accused confessed that Chetan first beat his friends and then attacked him, prompting him to stab Chetan with a knife.

Chetan was partying with his friends Amol Tathe (31), Navnath Dahihande (Chikalthana), Pawan Misal, and a minor boy on Tuesday midnight. A quarrel ensued after drinks over a land deal, escalating into a violent clash. The accused then stabbed Chetan in the stomach, leading to his death.

Read Also
IN PHOTOS: 10 Things To Know About Murlidhar Mohol, BJP's Candidate For Pune Lok Sabha Seat
article-image

Chetan was stabbed around 2am on Tuesday, but the police received the information around 4.30am. Hence, the police suspect that the accused deliberately delayed informing them and did not take Chetan to the hospital. All four accused have been arrested, and the police are further investigating the case.

The minor accused fled to his native village in Parbhani after the murder, but he was not found when the police went there. He was arrested on Thursday afternoon in the Panchakki area. He confessed that he was in Selu city on Wednesday and returned to the city in the evening.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Private Finance Company Agent Killed By Friends At Party In Aurangabad: Minor Among Arrestees

Private Finance Company Agent Killed By Friends At Party In Aurangabad: Minor Among Arrestees

Aurangabad: Man Runs Over Relatives Suspected Of Aiding Daughter's Elopement

Aurangabad: Man Runs Over Relatives Suspected Of Aiding Daughter's Elopement

Pune's Vehicle Count Surges Past Population, Traffic Woes Intensify

Pune's Vehicle Count Surges Past Population, Traffic Woes Intensify

Water Woes: 500 Villages, 150 Hamlets In Marathwada Rely On Tankers

Water Woes: 500 Villages, 150 Hamlets In Marathwada Rely On Tankers

Pune BJP Grapples With Internal Dissent As Sanjay Kakade Continues Bid For Lok Sabha Ticket Even...

Pune BJP Grapples With Internal Dissent As Sanjay Kakade Continues Bid For Lok Sabha Ticket Even...