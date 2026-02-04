Primary Health Centres In Jalgaon And Nandurbar Districts Receive NQAS State-Level Certification | Sourced

Jalgaon: Under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), the primary health centres in the district have performed remarkably in the state-level evaluation, fulfilling the quality criteria. This includes the Janve Primary Health Center in Amalner taluka of Jalgaon district, as well as the Dhulipada and Sorval centres in Nandurbar district.

A total of 71 health institutions were evaluated under the NQAS state-level evaluation of public health facilities in the state. In this evaluation, two primary health centres from Jalgaon and Nandurbar districts have met the necessary quality criteria and qualified for state-level NQAS certification.

The Janve Primary Health Center in Amalner taluka of Jalgaon district has performed excellently, securing 87.98% marks. Similarly, the Dhulipada (75.29%) primary health centre in Nawapur taluka and the Sorval B.K. (75.63%) primary health centre in Taloda taluka of Nandurbar district have also met the quality criteria and qualified.

Due to the special focus given by the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Meenal Karanwal, on strengthening health centres and providing reliable health services, the Janve health centre in Amalner taluka of the district has achieved the expected minimum marks in various departments such as OPD, laboratory, maternity ward, patient care, infection control, quality management, and patient satisfaction.

In particular, satisfactory performance has been recorded in the areas of service delivery, patient rights, clinical services, infection control, and quality management. This is a major achievement for the district health system, and Meenal Karanwal has appealed to all health institutions to maintain quality improvement and achieve the target of 100% NQAS certification by December 2026.